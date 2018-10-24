Democratic attorney general candidate January Contreras responded on Sunday Square Off to ads linking her to a veterans’ home scandal a decade ago, and lays out her agenda.

Incumbent Republican Mark Brnovich canceled his interview at the last minute.

Democrat Eric Kurland is one of several teachers running for the Arizona Legislature. He debated GOP State Rep. John Kavanaugh on Sunday Square Off, as they compete for the two seats from LD23.

The third candidate, incumbent Republican Jay Lawrence, declined to attend.

