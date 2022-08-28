Insiders on water shaming, student loans and initiatives

PHOENIX — Our "Square Off" political insiders discuss whether drought-stricken Arizona should name and shame homeowners who guzzle water; why voters could approve up to a dozen new laws at the ballot box; and whether President Biden's student debt forgiveness plan will face a lawsuit.
>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
Joining us are Lorna Romero Ferguson of Elevate Strategies, a former aide to Republican Gov. Jan Brewer and Sen. John McCain, and Stacy Pearson of Lumen Strategies, a consultant for Democratic candidates and citizen initiatives.
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.