AG candidate Kris Mayes makes her case

Democratic attorney general candidate Kris Mayes' Twitter hashtag is #LawyerForThePeople. In a wide-ranging interview, Mayes makes her stance clear.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Democratic attorney general candidate Kris Mayes' Twitter hashtag is #LawyerForThePeople. But which people is she referring to?

In a wide-ranging interview, Mayes shares her views on topics including how she would respond to a statewide abortion ban; whether she would continue current AG Mark Brnovich's pursuit of executions for Death Row inmates; and how she would handle a controversial water lease to a Saudi company in Western Arizona.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Mayes' opponent, Republican lawyer Abe Hamedeh, declined an invitation to appear with Mayes for a debate.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.