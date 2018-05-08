Kathy Hoffman has alleged that "countless women" have come forward with allegations of bullying by her Democratic primary opponent for Arizona school superintendent, David Schapira.

But under questioning during a "Sunday Square Off" debate with Schapira and in documents she shared with me after the debate, Hoffman could provide no evidence of "countless women" making the allegations.

Hoffman made the statement in a Facebook comment on a TV ad her campaign aired.

Hoffman, a school teacher for five years, is making her first run for office. She is a speech therapist for the Peoria Unified School District.

Schapira is a former state legislator, a former Tempe City Council member and a former school board member. He has also served as a top administrator at EVIT, a tech and career high school for East Valley students.

The candidates also discuss:

The one thing they could do on their own as superintendent. The job is largely administrative, but it comes with a statewide platform to promote change in schools.

In the wake of last spring's six-day strike by Arizona teachers, would they support an absolute right to strike for educators?

Changes they would like to see to the state's school-voucher and charter-school laws.

How they would deal with the surge of Latino students in Arizona schools, and respond to concerns about unfair discipline for students of color.

Also on "Square Off," how big a role will Arizona play in the midterm elections? Does Sen. Jeff Flake really want to be president?

I put those questions to "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd during an interview last week in Washington, D.C.

"Sunday Square Off" airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News, after "Meet the Press."

Can candidate back up bullying claims?

Democratic school superintendent candidate Kathy Hoffman is questioned about allegations against primary opponent David Schapira.

What can school superintendent get done on own?

The state school superintendent's No. 1 job is administrative. So what could Democrats David Schapira and Kathy Hoffman get done on their own to improve Arizona's schools?

I ask Dems what's the best thing Ducey has done for schools

The Democratic school superintendent candidates tackle several questions: What's the best thing Gov. Ducey has done for education? Would they give teachers an absolute right to strike? What changes would they like to see to the state's school-voucher and charter-school laws.

Chuck Todd says Arizona 'battleground state' in midterms

How big a role will Arizona play in the midterm elections? Does Sen. Jeff Flake really want to be president? I put those questions to "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd.

