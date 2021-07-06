Rating the governor's race: Arizona candidates get early jump on campaigns to succeed Ducey in '22

'Sunday Square Off' panel tells us why the campaigns are starting so soon and reveals who else might enter race

PHOENIX — More than a year before the first votes are cast, the 2022 race to serve as Arizona's next governor is getting crowded.

Some of the candidates are new names, others are familiar faces and one's a former TV anchor you may have seen in your living room.

On this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," our panel tells us why the campaigns are off to such an early start, rates the field of candidates and reveals who else might jump into the race.

Joining us are Lorna Romero Ferguson, owner of the consulting firm Elevate Strategies and a former top aide to Republican Gov. Jan Brewer and Sen. John McCain; and Roy Herrera, an election law attorney at the Phoenix law firm Ballard Spahr, a former federal prosecutor and former staffer for Democratic Congressman Ed Pastor.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is termed out, after winning election to two four-year terms in office.

Here are the top-tier Republican candidates: Arizona State Treasurer and former state lawmaker Kimberly Yee; Arizona Board of Regents member and developer Karrin Taylor Robson; and former television news anchor Kari Lake of Fox 10.

On the Democratic side, former Nogales mayor and business consultant Marco Lopez jumped in a few months ago. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs made her long-anticipated announcement last week on social media.

"Sunday Square Off" airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News, after NBC's "Meet the Press," with Chuck Todd.

