PHOENIX —

Prop. 106 on the Aug. 27 Phoenix ballot is the latest plan promising to deal with the city's $4 billion in unfunded pension debt. That's how much Phoenix will owe retirees in future years, but hasn't covered yet.

Prop. 106 would pay down the public-safety portion of the debt much faster, by capping city spending on most services - almost everything except public safety.

On this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," The Arizona Republic's Jessica Boehm explains both sides of the issue, and why there are unintended consequences and unanswered questions.

A "yes" vote would approve the faster paydown of debt; a "no" vote would stick with the current plan for paying it down.

“Sunday Square Off” airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News, after NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd.

