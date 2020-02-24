PHOENIX — Cathi Herrod and her daughter both want to change the world, but in very different ways.

From her perch at the Phoenix-based Center for Arizona Policy, Herrod has commanded virtually unparalleled influence at the state Capitol on social conservative issues.

For more than a decade, Herrod has fought any legislation that she views as giving lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender residents civil rights or recognition in our society.

So it comes as a surprise to learn that Herrod has a daughter who is gay, is married to a woman and is pursuing her own progressive agenda far from Arizona, in New York City.

Reporter Elizabeth Whitman of the Phoenix New Times revealed the connection in a story last week, and she shares what she learned on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off."

