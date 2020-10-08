On to November: Republicans Martha McSally and David Schweikert face challenges. Here's how they can overcome them

McSally has consistently trailed Democratic opponent Mark Kelly. Schweikert's ethics violations have turned safe GOP seat into a 'toss up.'

PHOENIX — Sen. Martha McSally and Congressman David Schweikert, both Republicans, will head into the November election burdened by unique challenges and facing well-funded Democratic opponents.

What’s the state of their campaigns and how do they hold on to their seats?

On this weekend’s “Sunday Square Off,” we get analysis of the two races from Democratic communications consultant Julie Erfle and Kirk Adams, former GOP House speaker and former chief of staff to Gov. Doug Ducey.

McSally is trying to win election to the seat she was appointed to by Gov. Doug Ducey, after her defeat in the 2018 U.S. Senate race. Polls show McSally consistently trailing Democrat Mark Kelly.

Schweikert faces uncertain prospects in a northeast Valley district regarded as a safe Republican seat since its creation in the 2012 redistricting.

Schweikert was unanimously reprimanded by the full House of Representatives after admitting to 11 ethics violations and agreeing to pay a $50,000 fine.

Last week, the Cook Political Report shifted its rating on Schweikert’s race against Democrat Dr. Hiral Tipirneni to “toss up.”