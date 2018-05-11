Is there a "Blue Wave" in the desert - or is it just a mirage?

On this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," we bring you the latest polling, turnout numbers, analysis and predictions for a midterm election that will be historic.

On the show:

-We take a closer look at early turnout numbers for signs of a Blue Wave or a Blue Ripple for Democratic candidates during a midterm election, when Republicans typically have a large voting advantage. My guests are Josh Zaragoza, founder of digital-strategy firm Elected Digital, and Paul Bentz, vice president of research and strategy at the political consulting firm HighGround.

-We break down the key races and the potential surprises. Who's up, who's down, who's going to win and why? My guests are Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts and political analyst Chris Herstam.

Arizona Democrats' turnout surges in midterms:

Early turnout numbers point to surge in turnout by Democratic voters. Will that be enough to overcome the historic Republican advantage?

McSally vs Sinema: Who has edge in tossup?

For the first time, Arizona voters will send a woman to the U.S. Senate in Tuesday's midterm election. Who has the edge in a toss-up race: Republican Martha McSally or Democrat Kyrsten Sinema? And why did Democrat David Garcia's campaign for governor fall flat?

Are surprises lurking in Arizona statewide races?

There's very little public polling on the races for statewide offices, but one recent polls shows Republican men tied with Democratic women in two key races. Also, will any congressional seats change hands?

Who's ahead in race for Phoenix mayor?



Phoenix voters will be electing a mayor during Tuesday's midterm election. If no one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, there will be a runoff next March between the top two finishers.

"Sunday Square Off" airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News, after "Meet the Press" with Chuck Todd.