PHOENIX — Former Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery is Gov. Doug Ducey’s fifth appointee to the seven-member Arizona Supreme Court, but it took Montgomery two tries to get the nod.

On this weekend’s “Sunday Square Off,” Dillion Rosenblatt of the Arizona Capitol Times explains what put Montgomery over the top this time and how the conservative Republican might change the court.

