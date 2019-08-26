PHOENIX — Arizona Public Service CEO Don Brandt transformed the power company into the state's most powerful company - a political machine spending millions to influence our elections.

Will anything change now that Brandt's heading out the door?

The Arizona Republic's Ryan Randazzo, who has covered the Phoenix-based utility for several years, joins me on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off" to discuss:

- How consumers and voters might view Brandt's legacy.

- Whether Brandt's successor, second-in-command Jeff Guldner, might follow the business and political strategies Brandt put in place during his 10 years at the helm.

- Whether the public will get a rare look at Brandt with his scheduled testimony to Arizona regulators in early September.

More from this weekend's "Sunday Square Off":

