Last month, Republican congressional candidate Dr. Steve Ferrara was caught on tape comparing people who receive government assistance to "pets":

"It's worse than a child, you've relegated them to the status of a pet... Because if you can't feed yourself, like – we all love our pets. But if you don't put the food down for them, you don't put the roof over their head, they would starve, right?"

During a heated debate on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off" with Democratic opponent Greg Stanton, Ferrara labored to explain the comment.

He blamed a Stanton staffer for asking a question that prompted the comment at a meeting of Arizona State University's College Republicans. Ferrara then charged that Stanton, a former Phoenix mayor for seven years, was "for communism."

Ferrara wasn't able to back up his claim.

Both candidates are running to succeed three-term Democratic Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona's Ninth Congressional District.

The district covers north-central Phoenix, Ahwatukee, Tempe, and parts of Scottsdale, Mesa and Chandler. It's home to the Tempe campus of Arizona State University.

In the 2016 presidential election, Democrat Hillary Clinton won the district over Republican Donald Trump by 16 points.

Also during the debate:

-The candidates explain where they stand on the Trump tax cuts, abortion rights and the Affordable Care Act.

-We get their views on climate change. I ask Stanton why Phoenix water rates are likely going up again to pay for new infrastructure that many say should already be in place.

-I ask Ferrara, a radiologist and the Navy's former chief medical officer, why he is a good fit in a district that supported Hillary Clinton.

