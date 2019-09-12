PHOENIX — The new chief executive of Arizona's largest power company has been on the job for just a few weeks, but Jeff Guldner will be in the hot seat this week when state regulators question him about the botched rollout of new electric rates.

RELATED: APS suspends price comparison tool after customers said it steered them to higher rates

Arizona Public Service has already offered refunds to customers who paid to much for their electricity, based on bad advice from APS.

RELATED: APS to give refunds to customers due to a comparison tool malfunction

On this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," the Arizona Republic's Ryan Randazzo explains how the company messed up the rate rollout, despite former CEO Don Brandt's claim that APS "did an outstanding job," and what the company's 1 million customers can expect to hear from Guldner at this week's Arizona Corporation Commission meeting.

Also on this weekend's "Square Off," in our Left/Right debate, Democratic communications consultant Julie Erfle and GOP political consultant Barrett Marson discuss:

Top trooper dodges speeding ticket: Should Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead have insisted on a speeding ticket when he was pulled over for doing 90-mph-plus on Interstate 17? How does Milstead's dodging the ticket affect his troopers who pull over speeders every day? And will Gov. Doug Ducey continue to stand by his public safety director?

RELATED: 'I might speed again' DPS director downplays criminal speeding stop

Whistleblower claims prison cover-up: Arizonans spend a billion dollars a year on our state prisons. So why don't the locks on cell doors work? A new whistleblowers claims the prisons are covering up a failure to repair the locks.

RELATED: Whistleblower says Gov. Doug Ducey is being lied to about Lewis Prison locks by corrections officials

Ducey & DeVos team up: U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was in Phoenix last week, touting her $5 billion dollar plan to pay tuition for private school students.

RELATED: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos pushes school vouchers at Arizona event

Gov. Doug Ducey urged her to expand school vouchers nationwide. Will the governor push for another voucher expansion in Arizona when the new legislative session starts next month?

"Sunday Square Off" airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News after NBC's "Meet the Press," with moderator Chuck Todd.

You can find past "Square Off" segments online at 12news.com/YouTube.