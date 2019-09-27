PHOENIX — In a special live taping Friday morning of "Sunday Square Off," Brahm Resnik hosts an unprecedented joint TV appearance by Kelli Ward and Felecia Rotellini, the chairs of the Arizona Republican Party and Arizona Democratic Party.

The stream is expected to begin around 8:15 a.m. Arizona time.

The conversation with Ward and Rotellini is set against a dramatic backdrop: President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment investigation in the nation's Capitol. Here at home, there's a fierce battle to win the 2020 presidential and U.S. Senate races, as Arizona shows signs of turning purple.

The full broadcast version of this episode will air at 8 a.m. Sunday on 12 News, after NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd.

You can also watch the debate on our Facebook page.

ON SOCIAL: Follow Brahm Resnik on Twitter