The battle for Arizona's State Senate is one of the major stories this election season.

Republicans have a 17-13 majority in the Senate, but up to four GOP seats could be in play.

The two candidates in the hardest fought race - Republican State Sen. Kate Brophy McGee and Democrat Christine Porter Marsh, a former Arizona Teacher of the Year -- debated on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off."

Brophy McGee and Marsh drew sharp contrasts on several issues for the voters of Legislative District 28, covering north-central Phoenix, the Biltmore area, Arcadia and the Town of Paradise Valley.

The candidates stuck around at the end of the show to tape a fifth, web-only segment. We discussed the state's role in child vaccinations, how they'd vote on future school voucher expansions, where they stand on tax cuts and much more.

Also on "Square Off":

-Democratic State Sen. Katie Hobbs talks about her run for secretary of state against Republican Steve Gaynor. The secretary of state is Arizona's top elections official and first in line to succeed the governor should that office become vacant. Gaynor never responded to our request for a debate.

-Democrat Hiral Tipirneni discusses her rematch Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko in the West Valley's Eighth Congressional District. Last April, Tipirneni lost a special election to Lesko by just five points, in a district President Donald Trump won by 20. Lesko turned down our request for a debate.

The state Legislature is expected to vote next year on a water deal that would reallocate Arizona's diminishing share of Lake Mead water. The LD 28 candidates explain what the deal would mean.

In this web-only "Square Off" segment, Sen. Kate Brophy McGee and challenger Christine Porter Marsh tell us where they stand on school vouchers, abortion rights, tax cuts and reveal one time they changed their mind on a big issue.

