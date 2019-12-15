PHOENIX — Arizona leaders at three levels—Gov. Doug Ducey, the Maricopa County Board and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego—wrote letters to the Trump Administration last week declaring they welcome refugees.

But those declarations, from one of the more welcoming states in the country, don't mean Arizona will be resettling more refugees next year.

On this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," guests Stanford Prescott, of the International Rescue Committee, and Muktar Sheikh, an advocate for Somali refugees, explain why those letters were written, against the backdrop of a plunge in refugee resettlement in Arizona under the Trump Administration.

We also discuss the impact of Trump policies on the changing mix of refugees in Arizona.

"Sunday Square Off" airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News after NBC's "Meet the Press," with moderator Chuck Todd.

You can find past "Square Off" segments online at 12news.com/YouTube.