PHOENIX — Who writes the laws that govern our lives in Arizona?

An eye-opening investigation by the Arizona Republic and USA Today shows that more and more, it's not the people we elect who write our laws — it's special interests and businesses, peddling so-called "copycat bills" in Legislatures across the country.

Rob O'Dell, one of the lead reporters on the investigation, explains on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off' why Arizona is one of the country's leading adopters and exporters of copycat bills, and what citizens can do about it.

Also on the show:

Former Attorney General Terry Goddard is back with a 2020 ballot initiative to force "dark money" donors out into the open. If this initiative sounds familiar, it's because Goddard tried to get it on the ballot in 2018, but was blocked by a court ruling.



Goddard says recent revelations about APS' $11 million in dark money spending in the 2014 campaign shows the need for requiring the disclosure of dark money donors.



But his Outlaw Dirty Money campaign must climb a steeper hill to get on the ballot next year, because of new state laws.





"Sunday Square Off" airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News, after NBC's "Meet the Press" with Chuck Todd.

