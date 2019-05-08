PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko of Peoria got national attention after she told former Special Counsel Robert Mueller his obstruction investigation of President Donald Trump was "regurgitated" news reports.

On this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," I read back to Lesko the witness interviews in the Mueller report, specifically former White House Counsel Don McGahn's recounting of the president's order to fire Mueller.

How could Lesko miss that?

"Sunday Square Off" airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News, after NBC's "Meet the Press" with Chuck Todd.

