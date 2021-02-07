'Stop the counting': Records show Trump and allies pressured top Maricopa County officials over election results

Voicemails and text messages to GOP county supervisors reveal behind-the-scenes campaign.

PHOENIX — The day after President Donald Trump pressured Georgia's top elections official to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn Trump's defeat in the presidential election, the White House placed a late-night call to one of the key officials overseeing Maricopa County's election, where Trump had also suffered a narrow but historic loss.

It was Trump's second call in four days to the Maricopa County Board's then-chairman, Clint Hickman. The board runs county elections.

Hickman was aware of Trump's Georgia call.

"Absolutely," Hickman told 12 News. "I had listened to the transcript, I was watching the national news."

Hickman, a Republican and Trump voter who represents one of the reddest areas of the county, never returned the president's calls.

"It was just something I'll never forget," Hickman said. "Being that I felt battle-hardened, I felt this was the right way to go."

Those two Trump calls were the culmination of an intense pressure campaign by Trump and his allies to reverse the county election results, according to voice mails and text messages for county supervisors that were obtained by 12 News under a public records request.

Trump was the first Republican presidential nominee in 72 years to lose Maricopa County, the largest county in Arizona. Democrat Joe Biden's victory here helped put him in the White House.

'No Way I Was Going To Tape President'

Hickman received calls from the White House operator on New Year's Eve and late on the evening of Jan. 3. Here the Jan. 3 message:

"Hello sir, this is the White House operator. I was calling to let you know that the president is available to take your call if you are free? If you could please give us a callback sir, that would be great. You have a good evening."

With Trump's Georgia conversation still very fresh, Hickman said he was not "going to wade into that."

"There was absolutely no way I was going to be involved in taping a president," Hickman said.

The Georgia secretary of state taped his call with the president, with lawyers by his side.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward both pressed Trump argument that there were problems with the vote and the GOP-controlled County Board should do something about it.

Ward: 'You Need to Stop Counting'

Ward was the most aggressive advocate for Trump.

Under her watch, the Arizona GOP has lost a U.S. Senate seat and the presidential election.

"We need you to stop the counting," she texted Hickman just days after the election.

Ward bombarded Hickman with text messages as the ballots were being counted:

Days after the election: "Hand count before counts are complete is CRUCIAL. Our observers report they have not been able to see. (Hickman questioned what they couldn't see.) ... We need you to stop the counting."

On Nov. 17: "Here is Sidney Powell's number. Please call her." Powell is a former Trump lawyer who promotes falsehoods about the election.

On Nov. 20: "I know you don't want to be remembered as the guy who led the charge to certify a fraudulent election."

Ward left this voicemail for Hickman on Nov. 13, raising the prospect of a call from Trump:

"Hey, Clint. It's Kelli Ward. I just talked to President Trump and he would like me to talk to you and also see if he needs to give you a call to discuss what's happening on the ground in Maricopa. Give me a call back when you can."

Supervisor Bill Gates received the same treatment. Ward texted him baseless conspiracy theories about the county's ballot tabulators:

"From a team of fraud investigators: Our belief is the Dominion software strategically added democratic votes to these naturally strong Republican precincts."

In another text to Gates, also scolded the County Board: "Sounds like you and your fellow Repubs are throwing in the towel. Very sad. And unAmerican."

The Arizona Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment.

Giuliani Called 4 GOP Board Members

Giuliani made calls to the four Republican supervisors on the five-member Maricopa County Board - Hickman, Gates, Steve Chucri and Jack Sellers.

The former New York mayor led a Nov. 30 "hearing" in Phoenix featuring the leading promoters of baseless conspiracy theories.

At the time, Republic state and federal lawmakers from Arizona were calling for the results to be tossed out.

Giuliani left this voice mail for Hickman on Dec. 4, when it appeared there might be an outside audit of the election results:

"Hey Clint, it's Rudy Giuliani. I was very, uh, happy to see that there's gonna be a forensic audit of the machines. And I really wanted to talk to you about it a bit. The president wanted me to give you a call. Alright? Thank you. Give me a callback, I'd really appreciate it. Thank you."

After a protracted court fight, Arizona Senate Republicans started their partisan audit in late April.

'Understand the Stress Level'

The pressure campaign started just days after the Nov. 3 election and ended three days before the Jan. 6 insurrection, when members of Congress tried to throw out the Arizona election results.

On Nov. 30, Trump placed a call to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey while Ducey was certifying Biden's election victory. Ducey said Trump didn't ask him to overturn the election when they spoke later.

Trump's campaign was pressuring the County Board as board members were receiving death threats from Republican voters.

"I just hope people read through it and understand the stress level we were under," Hickman said of the voicemails and dozens of text messages.

County supervisors provided the text messages and voicemails as required by a public records request.

The County Board didn't buckle in upholding the election results.

After a court showdown, Arizona Senate Republicans got the go-ahead to perform an unprecedented partisan review of the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County.

That review, which is led and funded by individuals who have promoted claims that the election was stolen from Trump, is now in its third month.

Results are expected to be delivered to Senate Republicans by the end of August.

