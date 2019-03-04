PHOENIX — Former Arizona Senate President Steve Pierce will fill the state House seat left vacant by the resignation of Republican Rep. David Stringer.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Wednesday to appoint Pierce. He's expected to take the oath of office later Wednesday, restoring the governing majority for Republicans.

RELATED: Legislator David Stringer accused of paying for sex with boys in '80s, documents say

Action in the House has been on hold since Stringer stepped down a week ago as Republicans lack the votes to approve legislation without support from Democrats.

RELATED: Lawmaker denies sex-abuse allegations in 1983 police report

Pierce was chosen over former Secretary of State Ken Bennett and GOP organizer Steven Sensmeier. The supervisors say Pierce and Bennett are both respected and could hit the ground running. But some were concerned that Bennett has a strained relationship with Gov. Doug Ducey after challenging him in the GOP primary last year.

Kelli Ward, the Republican Party of Arizona Chairman, released a statement Wednesday saying Pierce would provide an "excellent combination of experience, connections and passion."

"Thank you to all the elected precinct committeemen in LD1 of Yavapai County for nominating three outstanding candidates and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors for appointing Steve Pierce to this seat. Each of the candidates showed a true servant's heart and a desire to honorably represent the constituents of their district—I am deeply appreciative to each for their willingness to step up and serve."

Mr. Pierce provides an excellent combination of experience, connections, and passion that will serve Arizona well in the House. I want to congratulate him on his appointment."