State Rep. Aaron Lieberman announces bid for Arizona governor

Arizona State Representative Aaron Lieberman announced his candidacy for governor on Twitter Tuesday morning, the third Democratic candidate to throw their hat into the ring.

The campaign video posted on Lieberman's account focused on individuals close to him sharing compliments and his past accomplishments relating to job growth and education.

The announcement video didn't offer specifics on Lieberman's campaign goals, instead offering broad approaches to multiple fields.

"We gotta try new approaches to education, to healthcare, to ensuring that we have clean air and water and a booming economy that will help every Arizonan be successful," Lieberman said in the video.

Lieberman has served in Arizona's House of Representatives since 2018 as a representative of Legislative District 28. He sits on the Education and Appropriations committees.

The Arizona State Legislature website lists Lieberman as the founder of Jumpstart and Acelero Learning, the CEO of Phoenix Spine, and a member of New Profit.

I'm running for Governor of AZ. Our politics are broken, and it is time for something new. By putting people first & setting politics aside, I'll be focused on creating real change for AZ. Check out my video and join our campaign. pic.twitter.com/Ckc5sasrKF — Rep. Aaron Lieberman (@aaron4az) June 29, 2021

Lieberman joins Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and former Nogales Mayor Marco López Jr. in the Democratic primary for the state's governor position.

Hobbs, the state's top elections officer, has majorly been in the spotlight for the past few months as a critic of the Arizona Senate GOP's hand recount of Maricopa County's 2020 election ballots. She said the audit played a part in her decision to run for governor.

López Jr. was elected mayor of the city of Nogales at age 22. He went on to serve former Gov. Janet Napolitano and in a top role for President Barack Obama's administration.

