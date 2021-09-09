Sports betting goes live in Arizona

The new law will allow sports betting events in casinos, sports venues and online. It also legalized fantasy sports betting.

ARIZONA, USA — Sports betting is legal in Arizona, but it’s rolling out slowly.

The Arizona Legislature added sports betting to the list of gambling that’s allowed in the state earlier this year. The new law will allow sports betting events in casinos, sports venues and online. It also legalized fantasy sports betting.

The law is supposed to go into effect on Sept. 9, but the rollout is taking longer than planned.

Arizona’s sports betting law is unique in the United States. The state awarded licenses to run online betting but also awarded licenses for physical sportsbooks to venues and professional sports teams.

The Arizona Cardinals, Diamondbacks and Suns will each have sportsbooks open inside their respective arenas.

During the 2023 Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, people will be able to bet on the game while watching it inside the arena. The same goes for other professional sports franchises in Arizona as all are planning on opening sportsbooks within the next year or so.

“I’m not aware of any other states who are doing it exactly like us,” the Department of Gaming spokesman Maxwell Hartgraves said. “But to be fair, every state has kind of done it a little bit differently.”

Tribal casinos are also permitted to open sportsbooks, but they’re subject to different rules. The Arizona Department of Gaming said it’s still putting together the rules and regulations that govern tribal casinos, so they will likely not meet the Sept. 9 opening.

“We’re planning to really put a lot of effort into our sportsbook,” Dominic Orozco Chief Marketing Officer for Gila River Hotels and Casinos said. “It’s a big lift and we’ve been planning this for a while.”

Gila River is planning a physical sportsbook at each of its three casinos around the Valley.

According to the state Legislature, Arizona should get about $15 million from sports betting. That money will go to the state’s general fund, which is the state’s main bank account used for running state agencies. The state is estimating the sports betting industry is worth $134 million a year.

There are some things you can and can’t bet on:

Can:

Bet on professional sporting events

Bet on individual players and performances

Bet on overall outcomes of college events

Can't:

Bet on high school sports

Bet on penalties or injuries

Bet on individual college players

