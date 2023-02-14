Speaker McCarthy planning to visit southern Arizona on Thursday

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is planning to visit Cochise County on Thursday.

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is planning to visit southern Arizona this week to be briefed about conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Thursday's visit will be the Republican leader's first visit to the border since he was elected House speaker earlier this year, according to McCarthy's office.

The visit will include a meeting with representatives from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Cochise County.

McCarthy will be accompanied by U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, whose district covers the southeastern portion of Arizona, and three other newly-elected Republican members of Congress.

🚨 BREAKING: @SpeakerMcCarthy will lead a Congressional Delegation to the Southern Border in Arizona this week along with @RepCiscomani, @RepLCD, @RepJenKiggans, & @RepVanOrden



This will be McCarthy’s FOURTH visit to the border under Biden, & his first as Speaker of the House⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o1Fktt9Qhd — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) February 13, 2023

