Politics

Sinema meets with Biden to negotiate $3.5T federal overhaul

Sinema and fellow moderate, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have balked at the price tag and are now under pressure to show Biden what size package they could live with.
Credit: AP
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist Democratic senator vital to the fate of President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" agenda, departs the Senate before meeting with Biden at the White House, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Sinema and fellow moderate, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have balked at the price tag and are now under pressure to show Biden what size package they could live with. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Pressure is mounting on President Joe Biden to trim back his $3.5 trillion federal government overhaul to win over holdout fellow Democrats. 

As Biden and lawmakers consider ways to adjust the proposals, all eyes are turning to Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, to say what they can live with. 

The two say Biden’s plan is too big but are publicly quiet about a number they can live with.

Biden met privately with Manchin and Sinema at the White House Tuesday — as Congress was also racing to prevent a federal shutdown and debt default. 

For a second day, Republicans blocked a measure to raise the government's debt ceiling.

