Sheriff Mark Lamb planning to announce run for U.S. Senate seat

Lamb, a Republican, was first elected sheriff of Pinal County in 2016.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is expected to soon announce a run for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat.

The Republican is planning to announce next week his campaign for a seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who recently left the Democratic Party to register as an independent.

NBC News reported the announcement Friday morning and 12News confirmed Lamb's expected candidacy.

Democrat Ruben Gallego has already announced his intention to challenge Sinema, opening the door for a possible three-way race in the 2024 general election.

Lamb worked for the Salt River Police Department before he was elected sheriff of Pinal County in 2016. His public profile has been magnified in recent years due to his appearances on television shows like "60 Days In" and "Live PD."

In 2020, Lamb published a book titled "American Sheriff: Traditional Values in a Modern World."

NEW Pinal County's @sherifflamb1 is expected to announce next week he's running in GOP primary for US Senate, @12News has learned. pic.twitter.com/FxSeefL91t — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) April 7, 2023

