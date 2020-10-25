Senator Kyrsten Sinema expresses ‘concern about inconsistent views’ from Amy Coney Barrett ahead of confirmation vote

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema tweeted a statement with her thoughts about Amy Coney Barrett's entry to the Supreme Court ahead of the Senate confirmation vote set for Monday.
The main point put forward by Sen. Sinema was that there was a 'concern about inconsistent views'.
The full statement said:
"It is the duty of all federal judges to consistently apply the Constitution and laws to protect the fundamental rights of all Americans. After watching the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings, reading Judge Barrett's legal opinions and scholarly writings, and speaking with her directly, I am concerned about Judge Barrett's inconsistent views on legal precedent, and how those inconsistencies impact her obligation to interpret and uphold the rule of law."