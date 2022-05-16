Senate launches inquiry into Wendy Rogers' comments on Buffalo shooting

The far-right senator promoted a falsehood that the federal government was behind the racist attack. Two months ago, the Senate censured Rogers for violent comments.

The Republican-controlled Arizona State Senate voted 24-3 Monday to conduct an ethics investigation of State Sen. Wendy Rogers for a social media post suggesting that the suspect in the Buffalo massacre was a federal agent, echoing claims made by white nationalists.

Shortly after a gunman killed several people at a Buffalo grocery store, the GOP senator from District 6 made comments on social media that some Democrats believe is a "dog whistle" for a far-right conspiracy theory.

"Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo," Rogers tweeted. The term “Fed boy” refers to government employees.

By a vote of 24-3, Republicans and Democrats voted in favor of investigating Rogers' comments related to the Buffalo shooting.

Three GOP senators, including Rogers, voted against starting the inquiry. She did not speak in her own defense.

Senate President Karen Fann said the intention of the inquiry is to shed more light on what Rogers allegedly did.

"This is something none of us like to do," Fann said Monday.

State Sen. Rebecca Rios, D-Phoenix, said Rogers' statements have been "poisoning the soul of Arizona" and called for Rogers to be expelled.

BREAKING By 24-3 vote, Arizona Senate votes to hold ethics investigation of Sen. Wendy Rogers. R's control Senate 16-14. Next up: Democratic Leader Rebecca Rios calls for vote on expelling Rogers. Senate President Fann rules it out of order. Lawyers getting involved. https://t.co/3cTia5A19l — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) May 16, 2022

On Sunday, Rogers responded to the criticism of her post:

“Free speech matters. We should be able to have a dialogue agreeing or disagreeing.”

Rogers, an ardent Donald Trump supporter who represents a northern Arizona district, has become a national figure among far-right white Christian nationalists who espouse racist ideas. She has endorsed Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake.

This marks the third time in a year that Rogers has faced discipline by her fellow senators:

-In March, the Senate issued a rare censure of Rogers for violent comments at a white nationalist conference attacking the president of Ukraine.

-A year ago, the Senate Ethics Committee dismissed a complaint against Rogers that accused her of harassing a legislative aide.

Senate Majority Leader Rick Gray said the motion to refer the complaint to the Ethics Committee was designed to head off a vote to expel Rogers.

Arizona Senate voted to proceed with ethics investigation in response to @WendyRogersAZ tweet. Democrats move to expel. Chair rules motion is out of order. Roll call vote now. #AZLeg pic.twitter.com/Ce5r66LH91 — Liz Goodman (@lizgoodmanlaw) May 16, 2022

