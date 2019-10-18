The Senate has confirmed a former ambassador and senior official at the Federal Aviation Administration as civilian leader of the Air Force.

Wednesday's 85-7 vote makes Barbara Barrett the third consecutive woman to lead the Air Force, following Heather Wilson and Deborah James. Wilson resigned from the post in May.

Barrett talked about a strong Air Force and a U.S. Space Force underneath it.

"If confirmed, standing up a Space Force would be a key imperative," Barrett said in her confirmation hearing in September. "I believe we need a Space Force. In fact, in my opinion, a domain-specific serviced, organized, trained and equipped Space Force is overdue."

Barrett, 68, of Arizona, served as ambassador to Finland in 2008 during President George W. Bush's administration. She also previously served as deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration and was vice chairman of the U.S. Civil Aeronautics Board.

Most recently she was chairwoman of the Aerospace Corp., which is a federally funded research-and-development organization focused on space.

Barrett holds the distinction of being the first Republican woman to run for governor in Arizona. In 1994, she challenged the incumbent Republican, Fife Symington, in the primary and spent more than $1 million of her own money, but was soundly defeated.

Barrett, an attorney, serves on a number of boards, including for RAND Corporation, the Smithsonian Institution and the California Institute of Technology, and she's held a number of senior executive positions for Fortune 500 companies.

She and her husband, former CEO of Intel Corp., own Triple Creek Ranch, a luxury resort in Montana's Bitterroot Valley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.