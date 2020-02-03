PHOENIX — Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly announced Monday he is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

Kelly made the announcement in a tweet Monday afternoon:

"Joe Biden understands the challenges Arizonans face and knows what it’s like to be knocked down, get back up, and keep serving others. We need a president who will unite us and find common ground to get things done. That’s why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden."

Last month, Kelly said he would support whoever became the Democratic nominee for president, with Sanders leading the race at the time.

Kelly's endorsement of Biden comes on the same day that Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg are reportedly set to endorse the former Vice President.

Buttigieg dropped out of the Democratic race on Sunday and Klobuchar on Monday.

Kelly has raised the most money of any U.S. Senate candidate running in November, according to the Federal Election Commission.

