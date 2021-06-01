LIVE UPDATES: Arizona senators, representatives declare safety after Congress lockdown

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon and police ordered evacuations of several buildings.
Members of Congress were escorted out of the room.
This comes after President Donald Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol and breached police barricades, making their way into the building, outside Senate chambers.
Congress was meeting to certify the votes for President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
All Arizona senators and representatives are safe, according to tweets or information from their offices.
2:30 p.m.
President Donald Trump has told supporters to go home in a video while maintaining false claims of election fraud.
2:20 p.m.
2:11 p.m.
2 p.m.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs called the situation an "attempted coup." Hobbs herself was the target of President Trump supporters after she declared the state election to be free of fraud.
1:47 p.m.
Another protest is taking place outside the Arizona State Capitol. Demonstrators are opposing the results of Biden's win in the state amid unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.
1:38 p.m.
President Trump is urging supporters to remain peaceful.
1:30 p.m.
Arizona representatives Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert both tweeted that they are safe.
1:19 p.m.
Arizona representatives Greg Stanton and Ruben Gallego are both safe according to their offices.
1:04 p.m.
Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema are both safe, according to their offices.
12: 41 p.m.
The U.S. Capitol was placed into lockdown after protestors breached the building.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.