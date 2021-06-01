LIVE UPDATES: Arizona senators, representatives declare safety after Congress lockdown

The U.S. Capitol was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon and police ordered evacuations of several buildings.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon and police ordered evacuations of several buildings.

Members of Congress were escorted out of the room.

This comes after President Donald Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol and breached police barricades, making their way into the building, outside Senate chambers.

Congress was meeting to certify the votes for President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

All Arizona senators and representatives are safe, according to tweets or information from their offices.

Read live updates from Washington D.C. on Arizona leaders.

2:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has told supporters to go home in a video while maintaining false claims of election fraud.

2:20 p.m.

2:11 p.m.

This is a sad day for America. It exposes for all to see the reckless selfishness of President Trump and the cynicism of elected Republicans, who defended his unconstitutional effort to cling to power. They have shamed our country, and delighted our enemies. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) January 6, 2021

2 p.m.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs called the situation an "attempted coup." Hobbs herself was the target of President Trump supporters after she declared the state election to be free of fraud.

Today’s events in Washington DC are, unfortunately, the natural conclusion to months of conspiracy theories and outright lies. pic.twitter.com/r1a6aTgp9u — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) January 6, 2021

1:47 p.m.

Another protest is taking place outside the Arizona State Capitol. Demonstrators are opposing the results of Biden's win in the state amid unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

1:38 p.m.

President Trump is urging supporters to remain peaceful.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

1:30 p.m.

This is an atrocious assault on our democracy. It is un-American and it needs to stop now. Glad to know members of our delegation are reporting they are safe. — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) January 6, 2021

1:30 p.m.

Arizona representatives Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert both tweeted that they are safe.

I am safe. — Debbie Lesko (@DebbieLesko) January 6, 2021

1:19 p.m.

Arizona representatives Greg Stanton and Ruben Gallego are both safe according to their offices.

UPDATE @RepGregStanton is safe, per his chief of staff. pic.twitter.com/xkM0kuH06d — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) January 6, 2021

1:04 p.m.

Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema are both safe, according to their offices.

12: 41 p.m.

The U.S. Capitol was placed into lockdown after protestors breached the building.

Follow the latest developments on this story on 12 News' YouTube channel.