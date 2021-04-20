Scottsdale unanimously passes LGBTQ anti-discrimination ordinance

Scottsdale is now the eighth city in Arizona to adopt such a law.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale City Council unanimously approved a city law Tuesday night that gives new the LGBTQ+ community new protections from discrimination.

The ordinance states that families are fully protected from discrimination in public accommodations, employment, and housing in the City of Scottsdale.

Most recently, Mesa adopted a similar law in March, but the city is facing pushback from faith-based groups who have organized petitions in favor of dropping the law.

Even still, a regional leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has voiced support for protections for the LGBTQ+ community.

