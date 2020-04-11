Results for the Arizona state House, Senate races in 2020 election

For the first time in a long time, there’s a legitimate possibility that one or both houses change from a Republican majority to a Democratic one.

PHOENIX — The races for the Arizona state House of Representatives and Senate are unique this year: For the first time in a long time, there’s a legitimate possibility that one or both houses change from a Republican majority to a Democratic one.

Team 12's political insider Brahm Resnik said these are the races to watch.

Arizona state Senate

First up is Legislative District 28 which covers north-central Phoenix, Paradise Valley and Scottsdale. This would be a big win for either party.

This race features a rematch of the 2018 election between GOP state Sen. Kate Brophy McGee and Christine Porter Marsh, a Democrat and former teacher. Brophy McGee won by just 267 votes.

Legislative District 17, which includes Chandler, Gilbert and Sun Lakes, is home to another tough race. Longtime GOP lawmaker JD Mesnard is looking for a second term in the state Senate. His Democratic opponent is first-time candidate and small business owner Ajlan “AJ” Kurdoglu.

Another race that heated up is surprisingly in northern Arizona. Legislative District 6 includes Rim Country east to the White Mountains. The race features Republican business owner and retired Air Force pilot Wendy Rogers versus Democrat Felicia French, an Army combat veteran and registered nurse.

And lastly, Republican Paul Boyer is trying to hold onto his seat in Legislative District 20, which covers northwest Phoenix. The charter school teacher is being challenged by Democrat Doug Ervin, an accountant. Funding for education is a central issue on both sides of this race.

Arizona state House of Representatives

Legislative District 6 offered up another interesting race this time on the House side. Democrats hoped Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans could snag one of the two House seats in the district.

Also on the ballot are GOP incumbent Walter Blackman and former lawmaker Republican Brenda Barton, as well as independent Art Babbott, a Coconino County supervisor.

The District 20 race featured incumbent Republican House members Shawnna Bolick and Anthony Kern challenged by high school teacher Judy Schwiebert, a Democrat making her first run for office. Schwiebert outraised both Republicans.

The House race in Legislative District 21, which encompasses the northwest Valley, featured a trio of candidates.

The Democratic candidate is Kathy Knecht, a former Peoria School Board member.