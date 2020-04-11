Donald Trump or Joe Biden: Who won the presidency in Arizona in 2020?

Here is where you can see the results for the 2020 presidential election in Arizona between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

PHOENIX — It’s been a long time coming, but the 2020 election in Arizona will effectively end Tuesday night when polls will close and unofficial results will begin to get released.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are at the top of the ballot as the presidential nominees for the Republican and Democratic parties, respectively.

Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian Party candidate, is also on Arizona’s ballot for president.

You can see the results for the presidential election in Arizona below:

Results are not made official on Election Night. 12 News will primarily use NBC News as our guiding source in reporting results for the presidential election and all other races. We will use The Associated Press in some situations.

Trump and Biden have been going head-to-head since both candidates became their party’s presumptive nominees in March and April, respectively.

Arizona has traditionally voted for the Republican nominees for president.

Trump won Arizona in the 2016 presidential election over then-Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton. He won all 11 of Arizona’s electoral votes.

In fact, Arizona has only voted for one Democratic presidential candidate since 1952: Former President Bill Clinton in 1996.

But that could change this year: According to FiveThirtyEight.com, a statistical analysis website, Biden has been leading in an average of 2020 presidential general election polls in Arizona since March.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sickened nearly 250,000 people and killed more than 6,000 in Arizona as of Tuesday, Biden has not campaigned much in the state. He visited just once, on Oct. 8.

By contrast, Trump and his surrogates held many large events, including campaign rallies, during the last several months of the election season.

Trump himself delivered remarks at two “Make America Great Again” victory rallies in Bullhead City and Goodyear on Oct. 28.

Trump also visited Prescott and Tucson for two separate rallies on Oct. 19, his first trip to Arizona since announcing he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in early October.

