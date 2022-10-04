RNC sues Maricopa County for 'shutting out' Republican poll workers

The RNC sent a letter to the county accusing officials of violating a law that requires election officials to hire an equal number of poll workers from both parties.

ARIZONA, USA — The Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits Tuesday against Maricopa County, claiming the county favored Democrat poll workers over Republicans ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections.

In September, the RNC sent a letter to Maricopa County accusing officials of violating Arizona law, which requires election officials to hire an “equal number” of poll workers from both parties.

Only 712 Republican poll workers were hired as opposed to the 857 Democrats, according to Brietbart News.

The letter also claimed a “significant disparity between political parties in the central processing boards utilized at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center during the primary.”

The RNC claimed only 10 Republican poll workers were allowed on the “receiving/inspection boards” versus 58 Democrats, which they said violated the state’s procedures manual that requires each central board to be “comprised of two members of different political parties.”

The RNC also claimed Republican poll workers were subjected to a far more rigorous regimen than their Democrat counterparts.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and RPAZ Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward told Breitbart News that Maricopa County left them no choice but to file a lawsuit now that the mid-term elections are 35 days away.

RNC officials claim the county has “refused to cooperate with our request for transparency” and has not turned over “records related to the burdensome requirements imposed on election workers.”





