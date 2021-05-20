x
Arizona Representative Daniel Hernandez Jr. announces run for Congress

Hernandez Jr. announced the news Thursday morning via Twitter.
Credit: AP
Daniel Hernandez Jr., a former intern for U.S Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, speaks prior to a remembrance ceremony on the third anniversary of the Tucson shootings, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2014, in Tucson, Ariz. Six people were killed and 13 wounded, including Rep. Giffords, D-Ariz., in the shooting rampage at a community event hosted by Giffords in 2011. Hernandez attended to Giffords until paramedics arrived after the shooting. Jared Lee Loughner was sentenced in November 2012 to seven consecutive life sentences, plus 140 years, after he pleaded guilty to 19 federal charges in the shooting. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX — Representative Daniel Hernandez Jr. announced his run for Congress Thursday. Hernandez Jr. took to Twitter to share the news with his followers.

"I’m running for Congress to ensure Southern AZ continues to have leaders like @GabbyGiffords and @RepKirkpatrick," a tweet read. "We need someone who will shut up, listen, and get to work. I hope you will join me and contribute whatever you can today."

Hernandez has served in the Arizona State House since 2017. He is one of the youngest elected and is also a co-founder of the House LGBTQ caucus, his website read.

According to his campaign website, Hernandez Jr. is a first-generation college student and interned for former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. He was in attendance at the event in Tucson where Giffords was shot. Six people were killed and 13 people were injured during the incident in January 2011.

