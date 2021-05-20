Arizona Representative Daniel Hernandez Jr. announces run for Congress

Hernandez Jr. announced the news Thursday morning via Twitter.

PHOENIX — Representative Daniel Hernandez Jr. announced his run for Congress Thursday. Hernandez Jr. took to Twitter to share the news with his followers.

"I’m running for Congress to ensure Southern AZ continues to have leaders like @GabbyGiffords and @RepKirkpatrick," a tweet read. "We need someone who will shut up, listen, and get to work. I hope you will join me and contribute whatever you can today."

Hernandez has served in the Arizona State House since 2017. He is one of the youngest elected and is also a co-founder of the House LGBTQ caucus, his website read.

According to his campaign website, Hernandez Jr. is a first-generation college student and interned for former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. He was in attendance at the event in Tucson where Giffords was shot. Six people were killed and 13 people were injured during the incident in January 2011.

I’m excited to announce today that I am running for Congress in #AZ02!



I’m a son, a brother, and a bilingual kid from Tucson. I’ve been a nurse’s assistant, a campaign organizer, a school board president, and a state legislator. When I see a problem, I get to work to fix it. 🧵 — Representative Daniel Hernandez Jr (@danielforaz) May 20, 2021

