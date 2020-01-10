Report: Biden, Harris planning Arizona campaign visit

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris may be headed to Arizona following the Vice Presidential Debate.

After multiple campaign stops in Arizona from their opponent's camp, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris may be headed to Arizona next week.

According to a Bloomberg News report, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be traveling to Arizona after the Vice Presidential debate in Salt Lake City.

It would be their first campaign trip to Arizona, a key swing state in the presidential race.

The Biden campaign hasn’t responded to 12 News’ request to confirm the report.

President Donald Trump, multiple members of the Trump family and Vice President Mike Pence have campaigned in Arizona in recent weeks.

The Trump campaign announced Thursday that the president would be in Arizona campaigning in Flagstaff and Tucson on Monday and Tuesday.