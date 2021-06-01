Read Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's full speech at Congress joint session to confirm Biden

After Sinema spoke to deliver facts about the 2020 Election in Arizona after Republicans objected to the Arizona tally, the Capitol was placed on lockdown.

WASHINGTON — Congress is convening Wednesday in a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden. Trump's Republican allies plan to object to the results from several states.

Trump's Republican allies in the House and Senate planned to object to the election results, heeding supporters' pleas to “fight for Trump” as the president himself staged a huge rally outside the White House. The fight is tearing the Republican Party apart.

The last-gasp effort is all but certain to fail, defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress prepared to accept the November results. Biden, who won the Electoral College 306-232, is to be inaugurated Jan. 20.

This came after Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar brought forward an objection to the Arizona tally, forcing the House and Senate to return to their chambers for up to 2 hours of debate and eventually vote.

Senators from both sides are speaking at the session today, including Democrat Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema who aimed to deliver facts about the 2020 election in Arizona.

Sinema also ended her speech bringing up the late Sen. John McCain as an example.

"Senator McCain was right; today, we have serious, significant work to do, beating the pandemic and reviving our economy. I urge my colleagues to follow the example of Senator McCain and so many others, reject this meritless challenge, and uphold the will of Arizona’s voters."

Meanwhile, Trump supporting protesters are outside the U.S. Capitol swarming the building and attempting to gain access into the building.

After Sinema spoke, the U.S. Capitol was put on lockdown and the debate was recessed. Click here for the latest on the protests.

You can read Sen. Sinema's full speech at the joint session below:

I rise today to share the facts about Arizona’s recent election - and to urge my colleagues to step away from divisive political rhetoric, and step toward renewing Americans’ faith in our democracy.

The 2020 Arizona election was a success - not for any one party or individual, but as a demonstration of the will of Arizona voters.

A record 80 percent of registered voters participated, thanks to local Arizona election officials who ensured our system worked and our laws were upheld.

Arizona has offered early voting for more than 100 years, and our vote-by-mail system includes strict safeguards.

All ballots include tracking mechanisms and tamper-resistant envelopes.

Election staff are trained to authenticate signatures.

And Arizona imposes severe criminal punishments for ballot-tampering.

The Arizona election produced bipartisan results, in which members of both parties won races - and these results have been confirmed by stakeholders across the political spectrum.

The Republican Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said:

"No matter how you voted, this election was administered with integrity, transparency, and… in accordance with Arizona state laws.”

The Republican Speaker of the Arizona State House rejected calls for the legislature to overturn our election, saying:

“As a conservative Republican, I don’t like the results of the presidential election... But I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome..."

Eight challenges contesting the Arizona election were brought to federal and state courts.

All eight were withdrawn or dismissed - including a unanimous ruling by Arizona’s Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice wrote:

“[the] challenge fails to present any evidence of ‘misconduct,’ [or] ‘illegal votes’... let alone establish any degree of fraud or a sufficient error rate that would undermine the certainty of the election results.”

During a recent hearing, I asked a simple question of the former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency:

Did he find any evidence disputing the integrity or fairness of Arizona’s election?

His answer was equally simple:

“No.”

Arizona and our 15 counties should be congratulated for running a secure election.

Perhaps the most heartening demonstration of Arizona’s election success is Jocelyn from Phoenix.

Jocelyn is 18 and a first-time voter in 2020.

So was Rachel in Tucson - and thousands more Arizonans who, for the first time, exercised their Constitutional right to decide their own leaders.

Today’s challenge to our election fails any factual analysis. More disturbingly, it seeks to rob Jocelyn and Rachel and more than 3 million Arizonans of a free, fair election.

Those of us who are trusted with elected office are, first and foremost, public servants.

We serve our constituents - we do not seek to substitute our personal ambitions for the will of the American people.

Our system allows for a continuous contest of ideas - and those voters who support the losing side of a free, fair election have not been disenfranchised.

Rather, they maintain just as important a voice in America’s future - and leaders have a duty to serve all of our constituents, including those who voted for other candidates.

Great leaders in our history faced the choice of whether to take an action strengthening our democracy, even if a different action would better serve their political ambitions.

Many are revered today because they chose our republic over their self-interests, including my personal hero, Arizona Senator John McCain.

Following his presidential loss, Senator McCain said:

“The American people have spoken… Senator Obama and I have... argued our differences, and he has prevailed… Whatever our differences, we are fellow Americans.”

He spoke to the nearly 60 million Americans who voted for him, saying:

“It is natural tonight to feel some disappointment, but tomorrow we must move beyond it and work together to get our country moving again.”

Senator McCain was right; today, we have serious, significant work to do, beating the pandemic and reviving our economy

I urge my .colleagues to follow the example of Senator McCain and so many others, reject this meritless challenge, and uphold the will of Arizona’s voters.