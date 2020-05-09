Valley residents react to Trump's alleged statements calling Marines killed in action 'suckers'

The President is making headlines after a report from The Atlantic claims he called Americans who died at war “losers” and “suckers.”

PHOENIX — The President is making headlines after an article from The Atlantic claims he called Americans who died at war “losers” and “suckers.” Trump is denying he made those comments, calling the article fake.

The article says he cancelled his 2018 visit to the Aisne Marne American Military Cemetery, allegedly saying “why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” The article also says multiple sources confirmed that Trump called the Marines killed in action “suckers.”

Steven Julian beamed with pride as his father, Earvin Julian, a World War II Veteran, was carried to his seat near the front of the president’s rally in Phoenix earlier this year.

Julian says that moment was one of his father’s most cherished memories before his passing earlier this year. He was a Trump fan then, and is still one now.

“I’m a key witness to the respect he has for our military,” says Steven Julian. “There’s a lot of people, even in the white house, that don’t like him and interpret things differently.”

The president responded to the article Friday, saying, “It’s a fake story written by a magazine that was probably not going to be around much longer.”

Meanwhile, Rick Romley, a former Maricopa County District Attorney, and lifelong Republican, takes Trump’s alleged words personally.

“I was quite frankly outraged,” says Romley.

In 1968, he joined the Marine Corps with his best friend David Thomas Schaeffer. David didn’t come home from the Vietnam war.

“He’s no loser, he’s a hero.” says Romley.

In the past Trump disparaged the late Sen. John McCain for being a prisoner of war, saying that he liked “people who didn’t get captured.”