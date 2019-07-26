TEMPE, Ariz. - Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is coming to the Phoenix area next Thursday.

The Massachusetts senator will hold a town hall at the Marquee Theater in Tempe at 6:15 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

One of the frontrunners in a crowded primary field, Warren has proposed several policy ideas to overhaul the economy—including a proposal to break up the biggest U.S. technology companies, new private equity rules to "rein in Wall Street" and a "wealth tax" plan on households with high net worth.

The town hall in Tempe will take place just two days after she appears on CNN in the second round of Democratic presidential debates, where she will face off with another progressive icon, Sen. Bernie Sanders.

If you would like to attend the town hall, you can sign up at this link.