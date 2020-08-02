PHOENIX – President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign announced a rally in Phoenix happening this month.
The President will be at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum Wednesday, February 19 at 7:00 p.m. for a "Keep America Great Rally."
Anyone who wishes to attend must register here.
Doors open at 3 p.m.
RELATED:
- After acquittal, Trump unleashes fury on impeachment
- Arizona native Kayla Mueller recognized during Trump's State of the Union address
- President Trump declares 'VICTORY' after impeachment acquittal