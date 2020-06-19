President Donald Trump will visit Phoenix to deliver remarks at an event on June 23.

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump will visit Yuma and Phoenix for a couple of events in Arizona, according to a White House official.

On June 23, one of his stops will be to Yuma, Arizona where President Trump will visit and survey the border wall - marking the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system. The official said President Trump will also receive a briefing on the overall wall construction on the southwest border, among other activities.

Afterwards, Trump is expected to head to Phoenix to deliver remarks at a Turning Point USA event a White House official tells 12 News.

Several U.S. legislators and governors are expected to attend. Governor Doug Ducey, Rep. Andy Biggs, and Rep. Paul Gosar are listed as the Arizonans who are slated to be special guests. Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina and Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia are also expected to attended.

The event, which is formally called "An Address to Young Americans," will take place at Dream City Church in Phoenix.

Turning Point USA is the organization connected to "Students for Trump," which is hosting the event. It is a conservative nonprofit that has been accused of racist practices and has been referred to as an "alt-lite" organization by the Anti-Defamation League.

Students interested in attending the so-called convention were asked to fill out a form online that would also absolve the organization of any responsibility in case any attendees contracted COVID-19.

"By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present," part of the disclaimer at the bottom of the form read.

"By attending this convention, you and any guest voluntraily (sic) assume all risks related to exposture (sic) to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Turning Point Action, their affiliates, Dream City Church, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury."

In a statement on their website, Dream City Church confirmed that it would be renting its facilities to Turning Point USA for its Phoenix event.

The church said the organization contacted it regarding the use of its facilities for a student event, for which it "prayerfully considered and then agreed."

The church said Turning Point USA then informed them that Trump planned to speak at the event.

"Dream City’s facility rental does not constitute endorsement of the opinions of its renters," part of the statement read.

"Each facility rental is a means to generate funds so that Dream City may continue to carry out its outreach vision – to reach the hurting and needy in the community for Jesus Christ."

The event was not listed on the church's upcoming events or on the Trump campaign's website as of Wednesday morning.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., was also expected to speak at the event.

This would not be the first time Trump visited the Valley amid the coronavirus pandemic that has sickened more than 2 million people and killed more than 100,000.