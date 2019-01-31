TEMPE, Ariz. — Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz visited Arizona State University's Tempe campus days after announcing he is exploring a possible run for president.

Schultz, the longtime Starbucks CEO, is worth more than an estimated $3 billion.

Schultz has been a Democrat in the past but said he could not win a Democratic primary without being "disingenuous."

“The system needs to be disrupted. It’s not working for the American people..” Schultz said at an ASU Town Hall centered around his book tour.

Schultz grew up in government housing in New York. Schultz said his mother may not have been able to give him money for an inheritance, but she did leave him something of value.

"It was an inherited belief from my mother who passed away several years ago, a belief in America," Schultz said.

Schultz said he wants to see changes in politics as both parties move further to their respective ends of the political spectrum.

“I'm trying to speak from my heart. I'm going to speak with my conscious and we will see what happens," Schultz said.

Schultz said the country needs comprehensive tax reform but did not offer details on what reforms he wanted to make.

Some in Tempe expressed concern over a Shultz independent run.

“What you are going to do is that you’re going to give us another four years of President Trump,” said one of the town hall attendees. "Ralph Nader. I heard the same thing from him and we got President Bush."