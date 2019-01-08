PHOENIX — Early voting for this month's special election in Phoenix began on Wednesday, the same day that mail-in ballots were mailed to voters.

Voters will decide whether to amend the City Charter regarding pensions and the light rail during the Aug. 27 special election.

Mail-in ballots were sent to voters on the Permanent Early Voting List and those who requested an early ballot.

But if you did not request an early ballot, you still have time.

Voters can request an early ballot by mail by submitting a written request to the city clerk's office or by calling 602-261-VOTE.

Early ballot requests must be received by the department no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 16.

Ballots must be received by an election official by 7 p.m. on Election Day. They can be mailed in, delivered to Phoenix City Hall or turned in to any voting center location on Aug. 24, 26 or 27.

In-person early voting will be available weekdays during normal business hours on the 15th floor of Phoenix City Hall until Aug. 23.

Voters who have ballots that were damaged or spoiled can exchange them at the early voting site or by calling 602-261-VOTE.

Voters can check the status of their ballot at phoenix.gov/elections.