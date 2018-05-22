PHOENIX - Greg Stanton is resigning next week as mayor of Phoenix to run for Congress, a Monday release said.

Stanton served as mayor of Phoenix for nearly six and a half years, but he's standing down from that position to run for Congress in Arizona's 9th District.

Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema, who currently holds that seat, is running for Jeff Flake's seat in the U.S. Senate.

Stanton announced in October that he would run for the seat.

"Serving the poeple of Phoenix, both as a member of city council and as Mayor, has been a great honor for my family and me," Stanton's release read. "I have confidence that with the ongoing leadership of the Phoenix City Council and City Manager Ed Zuercher, Phoenix will continue on its positive path."

The announcement said Stanton's resignation would take effect May 29 at noon. It's not clear when Phoenicians will select their next mayor.

Vice Mayor Laura Pastor will take over as acting mayor. She, Councilman Daniel Valenzuela and Councilwoman Kate Gallego have all announced intentions to run for the position.

