PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council is likely to vote Tuesday on two competing plans to create a civilian review board for the Police Department, in the wake of a record number of police shootings two years ago and an ugly confrontation with a family last year that led to an officer's firing.

The council's policy session Tuesday comes after months of public pressure and debate over how or even if citizens should publicly review police conduct.

The key difference in the two proposals: One would give the community greater oversight in police internal investigations.

According to council documents, the first model, favored by Mayor Kate Gallego, would:

- Cost $1.8 million

- Hire a staff of 12, including a director, a lawyer, and policy analysts

- Create an ombudsman, hired by the city manager, to mediate complaints but not investigate them

- A Community Relations Board would make recommendations to police

- The police chief would have final authority on discipline.

The second model, backed by Councilman Carlos Garcia, a frequent police critic, would give community members a role in internal investigations:

- Create 2 agencies - one city, one community

- Participate in and review police investigations

- Recommend policy changes to chief

- Regular community outreach

-No price tag

The council's policy session starts at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the City Council Chambers, at 200 W. Jefferson Street.

