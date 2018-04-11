Just days from Election Day and we've heard from the politicians, we've heard from those who plan to go to polling places on Tuesday but what about the voices of the future, like 7-year old Bill who was with many other kids playing at the Children’s Museum in downtown Phoenix?

“If you don't vote, you won't have a president, then crazy stuff will happen,” Bill said.

Many kids we spoke to had differing opinions on voting, but even at their age kids know voting is important.

Take it from Marley, who says we vote so "we can have a better country and people can make their own choice."

The kids were busy playing but took a timeout to talk politics.

“People have to vote because they have to have new things because the new things are supposed to be special,” Amelie said.

Some as young as 5 years old weighed in on the civic duty adults have.

“I think it's important to vote so a state or a city or a country or multiple countries can have a good economy and so people don't go bankrupt and so people can have a good life,” 10-year-old Ryan said.

Even with eight years to go before casting a vote, Ryan and Catherine say, voting is vital.

“Voting is very important just because if you don't make the right decision, our city could end up in catastrophe,” Catherine said.

While playing is a priority now at their age, they know what they can already look forward to when the time comes to cast their ballots.

“I'm looking forward to being able to vote for the right person," Bell said. "I tell my parents who I want to vote for and they take it into consideration, but I want to be able to vote for my opinion."