PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council approved a minimum wage hike for city employees Wednesday. Full-time city workers will now earn at least $15 per hour.

The city says about 150 employees in 64 job classifications will be impacted by the increase.

The raise is estimated to cost the city $525,000 annually.

In 2016, voters approved raising Arizona's minimum wage in stages. As of Jan. 1 of this year, the amount was increased to $11. The statewide minimum wage will increase to $12 next year.

MORE: Bill that would lower students' minimum wage held up in state Senate