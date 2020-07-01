PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a Dec. 9 newscast.

Embattled Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen is expected to resign from his position Tuesday, according to sources familiar with his plans.

Petersen's resignation would come three months after he was charged in an international adoption fraud scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands.

The resignation comes nearly a month after 12 News obtained emails showing ongoing discussions of resignation between Petersen's lawyers and Maricopa County.

The Maricopa County Board is expected to accept Petersen's resignation at a special session Wednesday morning.

The board met in closed session Tuesday morning to review a formal report on its investigation of Petersen for neglect of duty.

The meeting was recessed until Wednesday, with no action taken.

Petersen was facing the likelihood of a drawn out court fight, after the County Board recommended County Attorney Allister Adel seek Petersen's removal from office for willful misconduct.

Petersen has entered not-guilty pleas to more than five-dozen felony charges in the alleged three-state baby-selling scheme. The indictments were handed up in October in Arizona, Utah and Arkansas.

In late October, the County Board voted to suspend Petersen without pay for 120 days. Petersen appealed the suspension, but last month the County Board upheld it.

Petersen, a Mesa Republican, was paid $77,000 a year as county assessor.

The county assessor's office assigns values to Maricopa County properties for taxing purposes.

Petersen had served in the assessor's office for several years before he was appointed to fill a vacancy at the top in 2013. He went on to win a special election in 2014, and a general election in 2016. His four-year term was set to expire at the end of this year.

The Petersen controversy has come at considerable cost to county taxpayers.

After Petersen was suspended, the County Board appointed longtime county administrator Bill Wiley to oversee the assessor's office, at a pay rate equivalent to $150,000 a year.

The County Board's investigation of Petersen for his appeal of the suspension in December relied on several lawyers who were paid more than $500 an hour.

