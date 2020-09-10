Paul Penzone, Jerry Sheridan square off in Maricopa County sheriff debate

Penzone is hoping to retain his job as sheriff of Arizona’s most populated county during the November 3 election.

PHOENIX — Incumbent Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone will face off against Republican challenger Jerry Sheridan in a debate on Friday.

The 53-year-old Democrat has spent much of his tenure pushing a more moderate approach to law enforcement compared to former sheriff Joe Arpaio, who he unseated in 2016.

Arpaio, 88, made two runs to reclaim his title but most recently fell short in the August primary to Sheridan, his own former lieutenant.

Sheridan, a 38-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, came out of retirement for his bid to challenge Penzone.

The debate is being livestreamed by The Arizona Republic. You can watch it below.