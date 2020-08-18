'Parks & Rec' star in Arizona spotlight for Democratic Party's virtual convention

Adam Scott will co-host virtual watch party. State's headliners include Navajo Nation president, 'Marked by COVID' founder, and former Republican saved by ACA.

PHOENIX — The unconventional Democratic National Convention starts Monday night.

The party faithful were supposed to gather in Milwaukee. Instead, it’s all happening on Zoom.

A “Parks and Recreation” star will be leading Arizona’s virtual cheering section on night 3.

Here are the Arizona headliners:

-On Monday night, we’ll hear from Kristin Urquiza, the Phoenix woman who gained national attention for her father’s obituary blaming President Donald Trump and Gov. Doug Ducey for his death from COVID-19. Urquiza has started the organization “Marked by COVID.”

-On Tuesday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez will be featured. The nation was a hot spot for the coronavirus. Nez has won national attention for the tribe’s fight against COVID-19.

-On Wednesday, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords of Tucson takes the virtual stage. Her husband, Mark Kelly, is running for the U.S. Senate. At the 2016 convention, Giffords brought down the house.

-Democrats will also hear from Jeff Jeans. The Sedona man was a conservative Republican who opposed Obamacare until he was diagnosed with cancer. Jeans says the Affordable Care Act saved his life.

-He played Ben Wyatt in a fictional Indiana town. Actor Adam Scott will host a virtual Arizona convention watch party starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can sign up here.